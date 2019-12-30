Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Railway to Recover Damage Worth Rs 80 Crore From Those Involved in Anti-CAA Protests, Says Chairman

There has been a spate of violent protests across the country over the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC, and the police had to resort to stern measures to check violence.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Railway to Recover Damage Worth Rs 80 Crore From Those Involved in Anti-CAA Protests, Says Chairman
Guwahati: Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) member stop a train during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill near Kamakhya Junction railway station, in Guwahati, Thursday, Feb. 07, 2019. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Railway property worth Rs 80 crore was damaged during protests across the country against the amended citizenship law and recovery will be made from those found involved in arson and violence, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Monday.

"There has been damage of railway property worth Rs 80 crore during anti-CAA protests. Damages will be recovered from those found involved in arson and violence," Yadav said.

There has been a spate of violent protests across the country over the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC, and the police had to resort to stern measures to check violence.

