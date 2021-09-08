Railway to Start Special Train Between Bilaspur and Bhopal From September 17

The Indian Railways will operate a daily special train from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur to Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The train will commence its maiden journey from Bilaspur to Bhopal on 17 September. For the passengers from Bhopal to Raipur, it starts on September 19.

According to the railways, the train will halt at 34 stations during the entire journey. It will depart at 10:30 PM from Bilaspur and will reach Penda Road at 12:15 AM. It will also stop at Shahdol, Birsinghpur, Umaria, Katni Mudwara, Rithi, Balkheta, Salia, Saloni, Ghatera, Bandakpur before reaching Damoh at 8:30 AM. From there, the next stops include Aslana, Patharia, Ganeshganj, Girwar, Makronia at 10:20 am via Sagar. Among other places, the train will halt at Narayavali, Isarwara, Khera, Khurai, Bina, Mandi Bamoura, Kalhar, Ganj Basoda, Gulabganj via Vidisha at 2:20 pm, Sanchi and Salamatpur at 2:33 pm.

It will reach Bhopal at 5:20 pm. The train will depart at 10:15 am from Bhopal for Raipur. The train will have 10 coaches, including 2 SLRD, 3 sleepers, 5 general coaches. Since the Covid-19 protocol is in place, only the passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel. The Bilaspur-Bhopal passenger-cum-express train (08236) will start from Bilaspur on September 17 whereas the train (08235) from Bhopal will depart on September 19.

A coach each will be added to the Korba-Amritsar and Korba-Kochuveli trains of the South East Central Railway. One sleeper coach each will be added to train numbers 08237 and 08238.

