Railway Union Protests in Ahmedabad Ahead of Tejas Express Flag-off; 30 Detained
Members of the Western Railway Employees Union and Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh held a protest outside Kalapur railway station against what they claimed was moves by the Narendra Modi government to privatise the public transporter.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani flags off India's second corporate train, 'Tejas Express,' which will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, at Ahmedabad railway station, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. According to railways, the fully air-conditioned train has features such as sliding doors, personalised reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio- toilets, automatic entry and exit doors and CCTV cameras. (Image: PTI)
Ahmedabad: At least 30 railway union functionaries were detained on Friday in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for holding a protest ahead of the inauguration of a premium Tejas train to be operated by PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas train was flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday morning. Members of the Western Railway Employees Union and Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh held a protest outside Kalapur railway station against what they claimed was moves by the Narendra Modi government to privatise the public transporter.
"The union members had gathered at the venue of the train flag off to hold protests. Since they did not have permission for the protest, we detained 30 of them. They were released after the official function got over," said a railway police official.
Talking to reporters, WRMS leader Kantilal Parmar said, "The Central government is not talking to unions on contentious issues. Everything is being privatised, be it trains like Tejas or railway colonies. We are opposed to these moves."
He claimed employees were on the verge of losing their jobs and the railway ministry had stopped fresh recruitment in the transport behemoth.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Seduce Each Other in What A Man Gotta Do Video
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo Out, Rohit Shetty Welcomes Contestants To His ‘Darr Ki University’
- Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?
- The Orange Cafe: After Lucknow, Varanasi to Get First Restaurant Run by Acid Attack Survivors
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart