Railways Announces Additional Holi Special Trains For UP, Gujarat and Bihar Passengers

The Indian Railways has decided to run additional special trains connecting cities of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar ahead of Holi.

The announcement will ensure a convenient journey for men, women and children travelling to their homes or visiting their loved ones on the occasion of Holi.

According to the spokesperson of the Northern Railways, Deepak Kumar, citing the increasing footfall of passengers, the railways will run three additional pairs of Holi special trains to ensure a convenient movement of passengers.

The announced special Holi trains include-

Train number 02364, Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna reserved Holi special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:30 PM on March 25 and 28 and will arrive in Patna at 5:30 PM the following day.

During its return journey, the Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal reserved Holi special will depart from Patna at 10:20 PM on March 23 and 27 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 3:15 PM the following day. En route, the train will halt at stations including Kanpur Central, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur station.

Advertisement

Train number 02398, Delhi Junction-Gaya Holi special train will depart from Delhi Junction on March 23 and March 26 at 8:10 AM and will arrive at Gaya at 11:00 PM on the same day.

The train, during its journey, will depart from Gaya on March 22 and March 25 at 7:10 AM and will arrive at the Delhi Junction at 11:35 PM on the same day.

The train, on this route, will halt at Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj Junction, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram Junction, and Dehri-On-Sone railway station.

Train number 05557, Muzaffarpur- Valsad Holi special will depart from Muzaffarpur at 8:10 PM on March 22 and March 29 and will arrive at Valsad at 11:30 AM on the third day.

During its return journey, the train will depart from Valsad at 6:45 AM on March 25 and April 1 and will arrive at Muzaffarpur at 7 PM the following day.

The train during its journey will cover the cities of Hajipur, Chhapra, Azamgarh, Ayodhya Cantonment, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Shamshabad Town, Agra Cantonment, Bayana, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Nagda, Ratlam, Godhra, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Surat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.