Railways Announces Special Sabarimala Trains to Clear Devotees' Rush

സ്വാമി സരനം അയ്യപ്പ: Railways will run Sabarimala special trains between Chennai Central & Kollam and Kollam & Hyderabad in November, December and January in line with the Centre's commitment to ensure that devotees can seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappan https://t.co/4Kn2HdESF8 pic.twitter.com/RmCompINsQ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 24, 2018

Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced that special Sabarimala trains will be run in Southern India for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season."Railways will run Sabarimala special trains between Chennai Central & Kollam and Kollam & Hyderabad in November, December and January in line with the Centre's commitment to ensure that devotees can seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappan," Goyal tweeted.To accommodate the rush of devotees, the Southern Railways' has decided to run special trains connecting Chennai, Hyderabad and Kollam during the season.A special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 8.40 pm on December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31 and January 2, 7, 9 and 14. It will reach Kollam at noon the next day.According to a report in The New Indian Express, the train will leave Kollam at 3 pm on December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20 and 27 and January 3, 8 and 10 to reach Chennai Central at 9.45 am the next day. It will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam.The Kollam-Chennai Central Suvidha special train (82634) will leave Kollam at 3 pm on December 25 and January 1 to reach Chennai Central at 9.45 am the next day. The Chennai Central-Kollam Suvidha special train (82635) will leave Chennai Central at 8.40 pm on January 11 and reach Kollam at noon the next day.The Hyderabad-Kollam Suvidha special train (82721) will leave Hyderabad at 3:55 pm on November 17, 21, 25 and 29 to reach Kollam Jn at 11:55 am the next day. The Kollam-Hyderabad Suvidha special train (82722) will leave Kollam Jn at 3 am on November 19, 23 and 27 and December 1 to reach Hyderabad at 10:30 am the next day.A toll free all India Security Helpline number - 182 - has been made functional. For the convenience of passengers, additional counters at booking offices and reservation centres will be opened at Chengannur and Kottayam, the NIE report said. While a second Passenger Reservation Counter (PRS) will be set up at Pampa, a new 24-hour reservation counter will function at Kollam.