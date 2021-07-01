Indian Railways Approves Additional Coaches in 13 Pairs of Special Trains; Check Full List

In view of the convenience of railway passengers, changes are being implemented in the rake structure in 15 pairs of special trains. The Indian railways has decided to add coaches in 13 trains as a temporary measure to make travelling easier. The trains under this plan operate between major cities of states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Jammu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

At the same time, it has been decided to permanently dispense the extra coaches in two pairs of special trains.

Look at the below list to know more:

Temporary removal

02587 Gorakhpur-Jammutvi Weekly Special Train from July 5 to November 29, 2021 in AC III Class A total of 22 coaches will be deployed, including one additional coach.

02588 Jammu Tawi-Gorakhpur Weekly Special Train will be made larger with 22 coaches, including one additional AC third-class coach, from July 10 to December 4, 2021.

05097 Bhagalpur-Jammutvi weekly special train will be expanded with 22 coaches from July 8 2021 to November 25.

-05098 Jammu Tawi - Bhagalpur’s weekly special train will be enlarged with 22 coaches, including one additional AC III class coach, from July 6 to November 23.

-05015 Gorakhpur – Yesvantpur’s weekly special train will be augmented with 22 coaches from July 5 to November 29.

-05016 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur weekly special train will be augmented with 22 coaches inclusive of one additional AC third-class coach from July 7 to December 1.

-05023 Gorakhpur – Yesvantpur’s weekly special train will be augmented with 22 coaches from July 6 to December 30.

-05024 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur weekly special train will also get 22 coaches from July 8 to December 2.

-05021 Shalimar-Gorakhpur weekly special train is another one of those with 22 coaches from July 6 to November 30.

-05022 Gorakhpur-Shalimar weekly special train too will have 22 coaches from July 5 to November 29.

-05029 Gorakhpur-Pune weekly special train, with one additional AC third-class coach, from July 1 to November 25. Here 22 coaches will be installed.

-05030 Pune-Gorakhpur weekly special train will see addition of 22 coaches July 3 to November 27.

-05139 Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus bi-weekly special train will be enlarged with 22 coaches from July 6 to November 30.

-05140 Anand Vihar Terminus – Mau bi-weekly special train will be added with 22 coaches from July 7 to December 1.

-05045 Gorakhpur-Okha weekly special train will be augmented with 22 coaches from July 1 to November 25.

-05046 Okha-Gorakhpur weekly special train will get 22 coaches, including one additional AC third-class coach, from July 4 to November 28.

-05117 Chhapra-Mathura Jn. A total of 23 coaches iwill be fitted in the tri-weekly special train from July 5 to November 29.

-05118 Mathura Jn.-Chhapra tri-weekly special train will be enlarged with 23 coaches from July 5 to November 29.

-05115 Chhapra- New Delhi Weekly Special Train will be augmented with 23 coaches, including 2 Sleeper Class and 01 Extra-Ordinary Second Class Coach, from July 3 to November 27.

-05116 Delhi-Chhapra Weekly Special Train will see the addition of 23 coaches from July 4 to November 28.

-02511 Gorakhpur-Kochuveli tri-weekly special train will be enlarged with 24 coaches, including one extraordinary second class coach, from July 4 to November 28.

-02512 Kochuveli-Gorakhpur tri-weekly special train will be made bigger with a total of 24 from July 7 to December 1.

-02589 Gorakhpur-Secunderabad weekly special train will be augmented with 24 coaches from July 7 to November 24.

-02590 Secunderabad-Gorakhpur Weekly Special train will get 24 coaches from July 8 to November 25.

-02591 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Weekly special train will be fitted with 24 coaches from July 3 to November 27.

-02592 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur weekly special train see addition of 24 coaches from July 5 to November 29.

Permanent removal

02530 Lucknow Jn.-Patliputra, the uncommon train will run five days in a week from July 5, after the permanent removal of two air-conditioned third-class coaches. An aggregate of 15 coaches will run on the track.

-02530 Patliputra-Lucknow Jn. A total of 15 coaches will be installed after the permanent removal of two air-conditioned third-class coaches from July 5. The train which will run five days in a week.

-05070 Aishbagh-Gorakhpur Daily Special Train From 05th July 2021, a combined total 15 coaches will be installed after the permanent removal of two air-conditioned third-class coaches.

-05069 Gorakhpur-Aishbagh Daily Special Train From July 06, 2021, a total of 15 coaches will be installed after the permanent removal of two air-conditioned third-class coaches.

