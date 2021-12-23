Indian Railways Cancels 14 Passenger Trains on Howrah-Mumbai Route Till January 1; Check Details

The Indian Railways has cancelled 14 passenger trains passing through various stations in Jharkhand due to non-interlocking work in Bilaspur Railway Division. The 14 trains were scheduled to operate on the Howrah-Mumbai route, but will now remain cancelled from 23 December to 1 January 2022. The decision will affect the travel plans of the passengers wishing to meet friends and families on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

Thousands of people were expected to travel on these trains, but the last-minute decision now compels them to explore other options. Most of the cancelled trains were headed to Mumbai.

Railways officials have said that the decision had to be made due to the non-interlocking work in the Bilaspur Railway Division, which comes under South-East Central Railway

Adding further, officials made it clear that the complete ticket money will be refunded to the passengers, who had their seats booked on these trains.

The administration has also decided to operate Howrah-Ahmedabad Express as a passenger train. Train number 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express will operate as a passenger train between Jharsuguda to Raigarh from December 24 to December 30. This train will also halt at every major and minor station on the route.

