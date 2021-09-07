Indian Railways Cancels 6 Trains in North Western Region Due to Ongoing Repair Work

As cases of the novel coronavirus are declining, the Indian Railways is gearing up to start special trains to connect important cities of the country. During the lockdown, the railways had also launched ground operations to replace its old railway tracks with new ones and other mechanical work.

Since the repair work is still underway in several mainline or sub-mainline routes, train operations are yet to start there. And therefore, the railways on Tuesday announced to shut operations of at least half a dozen trains running between the Rajpura-Bathinda railway stations owing to mechanical operations that are underway.

According to a senior railway officer, the decision was made given the non-interlocking work that is being carried out between Rajpura-Bathinda railway stations.

“Due to the non-interlocking work being carried out in the area at least half a dozen trains will be affected on this route,” added the officer.

According to the railway circular, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel four of its trains from its originating stations and two trains will be partially cancelled.

Cancelled Trains (From Origin Station)

34525 Ambala-Sriganganagar special train will remain cancelled from September 12 to September 14

04526 Sriganganagar-Ambala special train will remain cancelled from September 12 to September 14

04712 Sriganganagar-Haridwar special train will remain cancelled from September 12 to September 14

04711 Haridwar-Sriganganagar special train will remain cancelled from September 12 to September 14.

Partially cancelled train:

04795 Sri Ganganagar-Ambala special train will depart from Sriganganagar from September 7 to September 17. This train will operate only till Bathinda station. Train service between Ambala and Bhatinda will be shut.

04736 Ambala-Sriganganagar special train will leave from Bathinda station in place of Ambala from September 8 to September 18. Train service between Ambala and Bhatinda will be shut.

