Indian Railways Cancels 8 Trains on Bhagalpur-Jabalpur Route Due to Interlocking Work; Check Full List Here

Indian Railways Updates: Several trains of West Central Railway have been affected due to the inter-locking work and derailment of a goods train on the Mathura-Palwal rail route. As a result, railways has temporarily cancelled Durg-Nautanwa-Durg Express, Valsad-Puri-Valsad Express, Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner Express, etc. Apart from these, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Bhopal-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express, Dahod-Bhopal Express will remain cancelled only on Monday.

It is worth noting that the administration is adding the third line on the Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur division.

For this, pre-non/non-interlocking work will be done at the Jaithari station from January 23 to January 31. As long as this work continues, the trains passing through this track will remain cancelled. The administration has requested the passengers to know the exact status of the train from the Railway Enquiry Service NTES/139 to avoid any inconveniences.

Cancelled Trains:

18201 Durg-Navtanwa-Durg Express will remain cancelled from the originating station on January 21-26-28 and Train No. 18202 Navtanwa to Durg will remain cancelled on January 23-28-30. This train will pass through the Katni and Satna stations of WCR.

22909 Valsad-Puri-Valsad Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on 20th and 27th January, while 22910 Puri-Valsad Weekly Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on 23rd and 30th January. This train will pass through Bhopal, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur and Katni South stations of WCR.

20471 Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner Express will remain cancelled from the originating station on January 23 and 30, while 20472 Puri-Bikaner Weekly Express will remain cancelled on January 26 and February 2. This train will pass through Sawaimadhopur, Kota, Baran, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Sagar, Damoh and Katni-Murwara stations of WCR.

22867 Durg-Nizamuddin-Durg Superfast Humsafar Express will remain cancelled from the originating station on January 25 and 28, while 22868 Nizamuddin to Durg Superfast Humsafar Express will remain suspended on January 26 and 29. This train will pass through Katni Murwara, Damoh and Sagar stations of WCR.

18203 Durg – Kanpur Central – Durg Express will remain suspended from its originating station on 23-25-30 January, while 18204 Kanpur Central to Durg Express will be cancelled from its originating station on 24-26-31 January. This train will pass through Katni, Maihar and Satna stations of WCR.

12409 Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express will remain cancelled on Monday. It will not reach Bhopal.

19324 Bhopal-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express will remain cancelled from the starting station Bhopal on Monday.

19339 Dahod – Bhopal Express will start from Dahod station and will end at Ujjain station. It will remain partially cancelled on Monday.

