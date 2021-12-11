Railways Cancels Delhi-Jodhpur Train Due to Doubling Work

The Indian Railways is actively working towards electrification and doubling of railway lines for the smooth movement of passengers and freight. Due to the extension works, several routes have been closed or diverted by the Indian Railways.

The North Western Railway is also extensively working on double lines in its region. The railways are currently engaged in doubling railway lines in the Jodhpur division.

According to a senior officer of North Western Railway, a few trains have either been cancelled or diverted.

“Due to doubling work between Merta Road and Degana railway section of Jodhpur division, traffic movement of passenger trains will be affected,” said the Indian Railways officer.

The Indian Railways officer further added that on the Merta Road-Degana railway section, we are working on non-interlocking blockwork.

According to the Indian Railways officer, train numbering 22421 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai daily train service will remain cancelled between Jodhpur-Degana between December 14 and 25.

“Train numbering 22422 Delhi Sarai-Jodhpur daily train service will remain cancelled between Degana-Jodhpur from December 13 and December 24.

The North Western Railway (NWR) zone this year has created a record of operating trains on scheduled time. The NWR region has secured the first position among all zones by having 98.53 percent on-time operation of passenger trains.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North-Western Region said, “The trains in the NWR zone earned 98.53% punctuality until November as per scheduled timetable.”

The chief public relations officer further added that the Ajmer division has achieved 99.64 percent punctuality in the operation of passengers in November. “This is the highest among all divisions of the Indian Railways,” added Captain Shashi Kiran.

Captain Shashi Kiran further added that the Indian Railways is working towards providing maximum facilities to the passengers during the journey at the stations.

