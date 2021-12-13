Railways Cancels, Diverts Various UP-bound Trains From December 17 to 25. Check Details

The Indian Railways has either cancelled or diverted several trains passing through Uttar Pradesh. Various UP-bound trains have been cancelled and the routes of many have been changed given the repair work on the Chapra-Ballia railway line in the Varanasi Division. The work will continue from December 17 to 25.

North Central Railway CPRO Dr Shivam Sharma said, “Train number 18201 (Durg-Nautanwa Express) has been cancelled from its starting station on 15th, 17th and 22nd December from Durg. Train No. 18202 (Nautanwa-Durg Express) will remain cancelled from Nautanwa on 17th, 19th and 24th December."

“Train No. 12549 (Durg-Jammu Tawi Express) is also cancelled from Durg on 14th and 21st December. 12550 (Jammu Tawi-Durg Express) will remain cancelled from Jammu Tawi on 16th & 23rd December. 18203 (Durg-Kanpur Central Express) has also been cancelled from Durg on 14th, 19th and 21st December."

Cancelled trains

Train number 15115 from Chhapra to Delhi has been cancelled on 18 December

Train No. 15116 Delhi to Chhapra has been cancelled on 19 December

Trains for changed route or diversion

Train number 04651 will go from Jaynagar to Amritsar on December 17, 19 and 24 via the changed route Chhapra-Bhatni-Mau.

Train number 04652 will run from Amritsar to Jaynagar on 17th, 19th, 22nd and 24th December via the changed route Mau-Bhatni-Chapra.

Trains with longer halts

Train number 14008 will run from Anand Vihar Terminus to Raxaul with half an hour halt on 17 December, 45 minutes on 22 December and 20 minutes on 24 December.

Train No. 14016 will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus to Raxaul with a halt of 25 minutes on 18th December and one hour 20 minutes on 20th December.

Train number 15115 will run from Chhapra to Delhi on 25th December with a one hour stop at Chhapra station.

Besides, 18204 (Kanpur Central-Durg Express) has been cancelled on 15, 20 and 22 December. Train No. 22867 (Durg-H. Nizamuddin Express) will remain cancelled from Durg on December 17. 22868 (H. Nizamuddin-Durg Express) has also been cancelled from Nizamuddin on 18th December.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.