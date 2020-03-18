Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Railways Cancels, Reschedules 76 Long-Distance Trains Amid Coronavirus Scare

Railway authorities have also advised all Divisional Railway Managers to increase the price of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to dissuade large crowds in stations.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 18, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Railways Cancels, Reschedules 76 Long-Distance Trains Amid Coronavirus Scare
Railway worker disinfect Delhi –Jammu Rajdhani Express train in wake of coronavirus pandemic at New Delhi Railway Station. Representative Image. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: As the number of people infected by the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise in India, lack of occupancy in trains due to self-isolation has led Indian Railways to either cancel or reschedule as many as 76 long-distance trains.

As of now, the trains that have been cancelled due to public health measures include Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Rajdhani Express from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Terminus to Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in New Delhi, and Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express.

Railway authorities have advised all Divisional Railway Managers to increase the price of platform tickets to dissuade large crowds in stations. Originally priced at Rs 10, it is suggested that the platform tickets be priced at Rs 50.

The decision was taken by railway ministry after a week-long internal assessment which confirmed an increase in cancellation of tickets from 17 per cent to 30 per cent, as per a report published in The Times of India.

Moreover, the ministry has also urged people to avoid travel by train until it is of utmost need.

It also said that commuters should ensure that they do not have fever before commencing their train journey.

Till now, three people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 and more than 147 people have tested positive for the virus in India.

