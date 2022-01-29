Railways Cancels Several Trains Passing Through Madhya Pradesh Until Feb 10. Check List

The Indian Railways has cancelled various trains, including Bilaspur-Bhopal and Jammu Tawi-Durg Express, between February 1 to February 10. The decision comes due to the ongoing construction of the third line connecting the stations in the Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur division. This non-interlocking work, which started on January 23, is in its last stage. It will take a few more days and therefore various trains passing through stations of Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled.

Railway administration has also appealed to the passengers to contact the Railway Enquiry Service - National Train Enquiry System (NTES) phone number 39 before planning a journey in the coming days. The details of the cancelled trains are also available on the Indian Railways website.

Until the work of addition of a new rail line is completed in Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur division, following trains will remain cancelled.

Train number 22169 Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) Santragachi Express on 2nd February has been cancelled.

Train number 22170 Santragachi-Rani Kamlapati (Habibganj) Express and train number 22909 Valsad-Puri Express on February 3 has been cancelled.

Train number 20971 Udaipur-Shalimar Express on 5th February has also been cancelled.

Train number 20972 Shalimar-Udaipur Express and train number 22910 Puri-Valsad Express, 20471 Bikaner-Puri Express will remain cancelled on February 6.

From February 1 to 8, train number 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express and Train number 12549 Durg – Jammu Tawi Express has been cancelled

From January 31 to February 7, train number 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express has been cancelled.

Train number 18203 Durg - Kanpur Express, scheduled on February 1, 6 and 8 has been cancelled.

Train number 18204 Kanpur-Durg Express, 22868 Nizamuddin - Durg Express scheduled on February 2, 7 has been cancelled.

18201 Durg – Nautanwa Express will remain cancelled from February 2 to February 4.

18202 Nautanwa - Durg Express will remain cancelled from February 4 to February 6.

20472 Puri-Bikaner Express will remain cancelled on February 9.

12550 Jammu Tawi-Durg Express will remain cancelled between February 3 to 10.

