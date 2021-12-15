Railways Cancels These Trains Due to Extension Work in North Western Region

The Indian Railways is actively working towards the electrification and doubling of railway lines for the smooth movement of passengers and freight across the country. Due to the extension works being carried out, trains on some routes have been closed or diverted by the Indian Railways.

The North Western Railway is also extensively carrying out the doubling work and electrification of railway tracks in its region. Due to the doubling work, the North Western Railway has announced plans to cancel and divert routes of a few long and short distance trains operating in its region.

A senior railway officer of North Western Railway told the media that they were cancelling and diverting a few trains in the region as non-electrical work is being carried out on several routes.

According to the Indian Railways officer, the trains cancelled or diverted are Bikaner-Puri express train and Udaipur-Shalimar express train.

The Indian Railways notification issued recently states that train numbering 20971 Udaipur-Shalimar express train has been cancelled on December 18 and Train numbering 20972 Shalimar-Udaipur express train has been cancelled on December 19.

According to the notification, train numbering 20471 Bikaner-Puri train will not operate on December 19, while train numbering 20472 Puri-Bikaner train has been cancelled on December 15 and 22.

The North Western Railway also announced to operate Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar express soon.

The senior officer North Western Railway added that the Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar express train will connect Ajmer and other cities of Rajasthan with Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The officer further added Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar express will have halts at Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Fatehabad, Chandrawatiganj, Laxmibai Nagar, Dewas Junction, Maksi Junction, Bhopal, Itarsi, Betul, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Barangal, Vijayawada Junction, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Egmore, Chengalpattu Junction, Villupuram Junction, Aluva, Thrissurapally Junction and Manamadurai Junction stations during its journey.

As per plans of the Indian Railways, the Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar express train will start its maiden journey on December 18. It will be a weekly train and will start its journey from Ajmer every Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.