Railways Cancels Trains on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Rail Route Due to Maintenance Work

The North Western Railways has announced the temporary cancellation of a few trains on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Rail route of the Jodhpur division. North Western Railways is carrying out some maintenance work on the bridge located at the Raikabagh-Mandor stations on this route.

Due to the work, the train services of the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer route will remain cancelled from April 2 to April 5. Hence, passengers are suggested to check the current status of their trains to avoid any inconvenience.

The spokesperson of the North Western Railways has stated that the following trains will not operate on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer route between April 2 and April 5, because of maintenance work-

Train No. 04826, on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer route, will remain cancelled from 02.04.22 to 05.04.22 (04 trips).

RELATED NEWS Mega Block on Central Railway on Sunday; Check Diverted Mumbai Train Routes Here

Train No. 04825, on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer route, will remain cancelled from 03.04.22 to 06.04.22 (04 trips).

There will be a permanent increase in the number of coaches in the train running between Jodhpur and Bhopal

Advertisement

Railways has also decided to increase the number of coaches on the train between Jodhpur and Bhopal for the convenience of the passengers.

Train number 14813/14814 of the Jodhpur-Bhopal-Jodhpur rail service will have an extra third AC and an additional second sleeper class coach from 01.04.22 to 02.04.22. The train will have a total of 15 coaches including 02 Third AC, 07 Second Sleeper, 04 Ordinary Second Class and 02 Guard Coaches.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.