Railways Creates Special Post for Safety, to Restructure Cadre, Expand Board as Cabinet Gives Nod
The government has also given its go ahead for the expansion of the Railway Board to include a Member, Signalling and Telecom and a Member, Material Management.
New Delhi: The railway ministry has created a director general level post to ensure more focus on security, along with restructuring and expansion of the railway board, officials said on Wednesday, adding that around 900 officers of the eight group A services will benefit from these changes.
The cadre restructuring, which was pending since 2012 and a pet project of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.
The cabinet has also approved encadrement of the post of Member (staff), a cadre post for IRPS, and re-designation of the posts of Director General (Signal & Telecom), Director General (Stores) and Director General (Personnel) as Member (S&T), Member (Materials Management) and Director General (Safety) respectively.
