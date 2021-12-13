Railways Diverts, Cancels These Trains To, From UP-Bihar, Maharashtra and South India

The Indian Railways has either cancelled or diverted several trains passing through UP, Bihar, Maharashtra and South India due to the doubling work in the Jhansi-Kanpur Central section of North Central Railway.

The railways will now complete the process of non-interlock for doubling between Nankhas-Moth-Erich Road-Parona stations. After the completion of the non-interlock work of this section, it will be inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety and then followed by the approval process.

North Eastern Railway spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Due to this work, trains running from UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chennai routes are being cancelled and diverted. Passengers should check the timing schedule before starting their journey.”

Cancelled trains:

12597 Gorakhpur–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Weekly Express from Gorakhpur will remain cancelled on 14th and 21st December.

12598 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Gorakhpur Weekly Express departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will remain cancelled on 15th and 22nd December.

12103 Pune-Lucknow Jn will remain cancelled on 21st December.

Lucknow Jn. 12104 Lucknow Jn.-Pune Weekly Express from Lucknow will remain cancelled on 22nd December.

11407 Pune-Lucknow Jn from Pune cancelled on 14th and 21st December.

11408 Lucknow Jn-Pune from Lucknow will remain cancelled on 16th and 23rd December.

11109 Jhansi-Lucknow Jn from Jhansi will remain cancelled from 12 to 22 December 2021.

11110 Lucknow Jn.-Jhansi will remain cancelled from 12th to 22nd December.

Diverted trains:

11123 Gwalior-Barauni Express from Gwalior will be diverted via Jhansi-Gwalior-Bhind-Etawa-Kanpur Central on 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd December.

11124 Barauni-Gwalior Express from Barauni will be diverted via Kanpur Central-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-Jhansi on 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th and 20th December.

16093 Chennai-Lucknow Jn from Chennai will run via Jhansi-Gwalior-Bhind-Etawa-Kanpur Central on 11th, 14th, 18th and 21st December.

16094 Lucknow Jn.-Chennai Express from Lucknow will be diverted via Kanpur Central-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-Jhansi on 13th, 16th and 20th December.

19306 Guwahati-Indore Express from Guwahati will be diverted via Kanpur Central-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-Jhansi on 12th and 19th December 2021.

15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express from Panvel will be diverted via Jhansi-Gwalior-Bhind-Etawah-Kanpur Central on 11th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st December.

12589 Gorakhpur-Secunderabad Express from Gorakhpur will be diverted via Kanpur Central-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-Jhansi on December 22.

20104 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express from Gorakhpur will be diverted via Kanpur Central-Etawah-Bhind-Gwalior-Jhansi on 21st December.

12107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Lucknow Jn from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will run via Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Tundla-Kanpur Central on 11th, 13th, 15th, 18th and 20th December.

11079 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be diverted via Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Tundla-Kanpur Central on 16th December.

22534 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Express from Yesvantpur will be diverted via Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Tundla-Kanpur Central on 15th December.

15024 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Express from Yesvantpur will be diverted via Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Tundla-Kanpur Central on 16th December.

15101 Chhapra-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express from Chhapra will be diverted via Prayagraj-Manikpur-Khajuraho-Lalitpur route on 14th and 21st December.

15102 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Chhapra Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will run via Lalitpur-Khajuraho-Manikpur-Prayagraj Jn on 16th December.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.