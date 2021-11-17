Railways Drops 'Special' Tag From 32 Trains, Reduces Fair. See List

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that it was dropping special train tags from at least 32 trains operating in the North Western Railway zone.

The announcement comes a few days after the Railway Ministry announced to operate trains as they used to before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country last year.

The Indian Railways stopped operating all passenger trains soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown last year in March. The railways started operating passenger trains after the relaxation in travelling was given by both central and state governments.

Indian Railways was charging almost 30 per cent extra from passengers for travelling on special trains. With the drop of special tags from trains, passengers will save at least 30 per cent on tickets.

According to Northern Western Railway chief public relation officer Captain Shashi Kiran, NWR has reduced the fare of 32 pairs of special trains to normal mail/express fares.

He further added that the change of train numbers will be completed in the coming few days.

According to the notification of the Northern Western Railway, fare for train numbering 02990/02989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer Superfast tri-weekly special, train numbering 09708/09707 Sri Ganganagar-Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar Pratinidhi, train numbering 02489/02490, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner bi-weekly Superfast special, train numbering 02940/02939, Jaipur-Pune-Jaipur bi-weekly Superfast special, train numbering 04817/04818, Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi bi-weekly special, train numbering 09601/09602, Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City weekly, train numbering 04854/044853, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur tri-weekly special, train numbering 04864/04863 Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur tri-weekly special, train numbering 04866/04865, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur weekly special Train, train numbering 02495/02496, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner weekly Superfast special and train number 09717/09718, Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Pratinidhi special have been reduced.

The Indian Railways has also reduced the fare of train numbering 02458/02457, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner Pratinidhi Superfast special, train numbering 04731/04732, Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi Pratinidhi special, train numbering 02471/02472, Shriganganagar-Delhi-Sriganganagar Pratinidhi Superfast special, train numbering 04888/04887, Barmer - Rishikesh - Barmer Pratinidhi special, train numbering 09611/09612, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer weekly special, train numbering 09613/09614, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer weekly special, train numbering 02988/02987, Ajmer-Sealdah - Ajmer Pratinidhi special and train to number 06053/06054, Madurai-Bikaner-Madurai weekly festival special.

As per reports, the fare of train numbering 06067/06068, Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur-Chennai Egmore weekly festival special, train numbering 02422/02421, Jammu Tawi-Ajmer-Jammutvi Pratinidhi special, train numbering 06507/06508, Jodhpur-Bangalore-Jodhpur weekly festival special, train numbering 06209/06210, Ajmer-Mysore-Ajmer weekly festival special, train numbering 02396/02395, Ajmer-Rajendranagar-Ajmer weekly festival special, train numbering 02719/02720, Jaipur-Hyderabad-Jaipur weekly festival special and train number 02323/02324, Howrah-Barmer-Howrah weekly festival special have also been reduced.

According to Indian Railway officers, passengers will now pay less fare for train numbering 06206/06205, Ajmer-Bangalore-Ajmer weekly festival special, train numbering 06533/06534, Jodhpur-Bangalore-Jodhpur weekly festival special, train numbering 07623/07624, Nanded-Sriganganagar-Nanded weekly festival special, train numbering 02929/02930, Bandra Terminus - Jaisalmer - Bandra Terminus weekly festival special, train numbering 02473/02474, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner weekly special and train to number 04712/04711, Sriganganagar-Haridwar-Sriganganagar Pratinidhi special.

