Railways Extends Ban on Transfer of Crucial Employees Until December 30 

The Indian Railways has extended the ban on periodic transfer of its employees working in important and sensitive posts until December 30, 2021. The Railway Board, the apex body of the national transporter, made the decision keeping in mind the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The earlier date of the ban was September 30, 2021. The Railway Board has informed the general managers of all railway zones and production units about the changes.

Joint Director (Establishment) D. Joseph has issued a letter wherein the Indian Railways was advised to review the unaffected periodic transfer orders of its employees stationed on important and sensitive posts and delay them until September 30, 2021, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Railway Board, according to the letter, again reviewed the periodic transfer on the request of both the railway associations - All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIFR) and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR). The apex railway body has now decided to keep the periodic transfer orders of crucial employees pending until December 30, 2021.

The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 had forced the national transporter to shut its operations for passenger trains for several months. The Railways gradually started getting back on track in the second half of the year. However, the deadlier second wave in April this year hampered its prospects again, though the Railways did not shut operations during the second pandemic bout.

The Railways has been restoring various train services in a gradual manner after the second wave. Recently, the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) on the Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel sections in the Mumbai division was restored. A release by the Central Railway said that the existing Covid-19 protocols mandated for EMU suburban services on the Mumbai division will be followed for the issue of tickets/passes and travel in MEMU services.

