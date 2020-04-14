Railways Extends Suspension of Passenger Services Till May 3 Due to Covid-19

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, senior officials said on Tuesday.

They said the decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure further safety, the officials said, "all counters for booking of rail journey tickets for reserved/unreserved travel at railway stations and outside railway station premises shall remain closed till the lockdown."

Only goods and parcel trains will continue to run to ensure adequate supplies of essential items throughout the country. "To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will continue."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube