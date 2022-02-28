Railways Extends the Route of Ranchi-Deoghar Intercity Train to Dumka in Jharkhand

The Indian Railways has extended the route of the Ranchi-Deoghar intercity train to the Dumka district in Jharkhand. The announcement came as a relief to the residents of the area.

The schedule for the Deoghar-Dumka route has also been released. The train will depart from Dumka at 3:30 AM and reach Ranchi at 12:50 PM via Basukinath Ghormara, Dhanbad Gamo, Chandrapura, Deoghar, Jasidih and Bokaro.

The railways introduced the Dumka-Ranchi Intercity train as a Mahashivratri gift for the passengers of Bengal and Jharkhand. While initially, the train was scheduled to operate between Ranchi and Deoghar, the railway board decided to extend its route to Dumka.

The Deogarh district is renowned for the temple of Baba Baidyanath, which houses Jyotirlinga along with twenty-one other temples. The temple of Baba Baidyanath is cited in several ancient scriptures and is still mentioned in modern history books.

The train will leave from the state capital Ranchi at 1:25 PM and will arrive at Dumka at 11:10 in the night via Bokaro, Dhanbad etc. There will be no changes in the train’s schedule between Ranchi and Deoghar.

Dumka serves as the sub-capital of Jharkhand which was formed in 2000.

In 2011, Dumka was connected with the satellite town of Deoghar, Jasidih via the Jasidih-Dumka railway line.

The Indian railways also started the Dumka Rampurhat Train service in 2015. The Dumka railway station falls in the Asansol division of the Eastern Railways and has a single broad gauge track from Deogarh to Jasidih in the Santhal Pargana division of Jharkhand.

