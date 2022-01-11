Indian Railways Extends These 2 Trains to Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha; Check Details

The Indian Railways has extended the route of the Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi and Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi trains up to Bhubaneswar and Puri in Orissa. The trains will run on their extended routes once the fog reduces.

The routes of Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi and Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi trains have been extended to facilitate the movement of passengers to Jharkhand and Orissa. Reports say that several Odisha MPs had long demanded the Ministry of Railways to extend these trains to Bhubaneswar and Puri.

On January 6, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the inaugural ceremony of commencement of the Puri-Hatia-Puri Express train with LHB coaches. He attended the event through video conferencing.

Sources also claim that the Indian Railways is also planning to replace the old conventional coaches with LHB coaches in Tata-Jammu Tawi and Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi trains between April to May this year.

After the addition of LHB coaches, the number of reserved berths will increase by 172.

Meanwhile, at least 6 Jharkhand-bound trains have been cancelled until January 12 due to the non-interlocking work being carried out between Tangarmunda in Chakradharpur to Bamada.

List of trains cancelled:

18175: Hatia - Jharsuguda Express: From January 9 to January 12

18176: Jharsuguda - Hatia Express: From January 9 to January 12

08167: Rourkela - Jharsuguda MEMU Passenger: January 9 to January 12

08168: Jharsuguda - Rourkela MEMU Passenger: January 9 to January 12

18105: Rourkela - Puri Express: January 9 to January 12

18106: Puri-Rourkela Express: January 9 to January 12.

