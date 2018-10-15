English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railways Finds Poly Bags, Sanitary Napkins in New Bio-Toilets. Here's What They Plan to Do Next
The decision to place dustbins in all their lavatories by December was taken after plastic bags, sanitary napkins, bottles were found stuck in toilets resulting in not only their choking but also stinks in the coaches.
Representative image: Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: To prevent the choking of newly installed bio-toilets in trains, the Indian Railways is planning to place dustbins in all their lavatories by December 2018, sources said.
The decision was taken after plastic bags, sanitary napkins, bottles were found stuck in toilets resulting in not only their choking but also stinks in the coaches. The railway board has now directed all zonal railways to install dustbins in their bio-toilets by December this year, the source said.
According to the source, such dustbins are already in the process of being installed in the bio-toilets of 40,283 coaches, while the installations have been completed in 30,000 coaches.
Anaerobic digestion is applied for processing human excreta in the bio-toilets that are being fitted in passenger coaches of trains. No human excreta is thrown on tracks from a bio-toilet.
In an evaluation of 25,000 toilets for the period under review (2016-17), the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) detected 199,689 defects and deficiencies, slamming the railways for the "quality and quantity" of material being procured.
The decision was taken after plastic bags, sanitary napkins, bottles were found stuck in toilets resulting in not only their choking but also stinks in the coaches. The railway board has now directed all zonal railways to install dustbins in their bio-toilets by December this year, the source said.
According to the source, such dustbins are already in the process of being installed in the bio-toilets of 40,283 coaches, while the installations have been completed in 30,000 coaches.
Anaerobic digestion is applied for processing human excreta in the bio-toilets that are being fitted in passenger coaches of trains. No human excreta is thrown on tracks from a bio-toilet.
In an evaluation of 25,000 toilets for the period under review (2016-17), the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) detected 199,689 defects and deficiencies, slamming the railways for the "quality and quantity" of material being procured.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Messi But Argentina 'Have to' Beat Brazil, Says Sergio Romero
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available For Pre-Order In India: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...