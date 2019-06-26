Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Railways Has Earned Over Rs 400 Cr in Non-fare Revenue During 2017-2019, Says Piyush Goyal

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the total sundry earnings of Indian Railways for 2018-19 were however, Rs 6,996.22 crore (provisional).

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Railways Has Earned Over Rs 400 Cr in Non-fare Revenue During 2017-2019, Says Piyush Goyal
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Indian Railways has earned Rs 204.10 crore and Rs 223.53 crore during financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively from non-fare revenues, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the total sundry earnings of Indian Railways for 2018-19 were however, Rs 6,996.22 crore (provisional).

"Overall, Indian Railways is not incurring losses. During 2017-18 and 2018-19, surplus generated by Indian Railways was Rs 1,665.61 crore and Rs 3,774.51 crore (provisional) respectively," he said.

The minister further said that in order to generate more revenue, the railways has issued policies for generating non-fare revenues from sources such as mobile assets, out of home advertising, rail display network and content on demand.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram