Railways Has Earned Over Rs 400 Cr in Non-fare Revenue During 2017-2019, Says Piyush Goyal
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the total sundry earnings of Indian Railways for 2018-19 were however, Rs 6,996.22 crore (provisional).
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Indian Railways has earned Rs 204.10 crore and Rs 223.53 crore during financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively from non-fare revenues, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed parliament on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the total sundry earnings of Indian Railways for 2018-19 were however, Rs 6,996.22 crore (provisional).
"Overall, Indian Railways is not incurring losses. During 2017-18 and 2018-19, surplus generated by Indian Railways was Rs 1,665.61 crore and Rs 3,774.51 crore (provisional) respectively," he said.
The minister further said that in order to generate more revenue, the railways has issued policies for generating non-fare revenues from sources such as mobile assets, out of home advertising, rail display network and content on demand.
