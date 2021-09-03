Railways Introduces Its First 3-tier AC Economy Coach. Here's All You Need to Know

The North Central Railway (NCR) zone of Indian Railways has decided to operate its first 3-tier AC economy coach in Train number 02403/02404 Prayagraj-Jaipur- Prayagraj (Daily) Special Express from 6 September 2021. The fare of the three-tier AC economy coach from Prayagraj to Jaipur has been set at Rs.1085, whereas the fare of Conventional III AC coach is Rs.1175. Likewise, the fare of AC 3 tier economy coach from Prayagraj to Agra is Rs.740 and from Prayagraj to Mathura is Rs.835/-.

Features of three-tier AC economy coach:

AC 3 tier economy coach has 83 seats instead of 72. In these coaches, the passengers will get extra 11 berths.

The new coaches are specially designed keeping in view the convenience of the divyangs.

Modern convenient arrangements have been made such as fire safety, mobile phones and magazine holders.

For passengers, personalized snack tables, reading lights, USB and mobile charging points, and a better ladder for accessing the middle and upper berth are some of the key features of the coach.

These air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches are capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

Advanced redesigning of the AC ducting has been done to provide individual AC vents for each berth.

In a new initiative, each coach is provided with a disabled-friendly wider toilet entry door.

As a part of passenger facilities, passenger information systems have also been installed in these coaches.

The interior of the coach includes illuminated berth indicators, aisle markers, and berth numbers.

According to the railways, the coaches are going to cost 8% less than the conventional AC three-tier coach. The railways are also planning to introduce these coaches in all the long-distance passenger trains soon.

