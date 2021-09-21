Railways Issues New Guidelines to Curb on Corruption on all Levels

With Ashwini Vaishnaw taking charge of the Rail Ministry, several new guidelines have been introduced to curb corruption on all levels in the railways. The Rail Ministry in a departmental circular has directed the Principal Chief Security Commissioner and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to ensure strict compliance with a new set of guidelines to curb corruption.

The RPF director-general has issued a directive to all Principal Chief Security Commissioners (PCSCs), asking all jawans and officers on train escorting and on public contact duty to declare their private cash in registers and movement orders.

As per the orders issued by the Director-General of RPF, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have to declare their private cash before joining their duty.

The circular has been sent to the Director-General of all Zonal Railways, RPSF, Metro Rail/Kolkata and Konkan Rail Corporation Limited except all Production Units, Core, Construction, RDSO, K/JRPF, Director/RPF Training Centre, MLY and KGP from the office of DG RPF.

According to the circular nine points directives have been issued for strict compliance for all field staff.

1. RPF personnel who come in contact with common people in mass contact areas will have to declare their private case both in words and numeric in the special register with their signature.

2. Mass contact area including train escorting, platform duty, PRS/booking counter duty, scrap delivery witnessing, staff attending auction/tender dropping, circulating area and offence duty, parking lots duty, duty workshop, goods workshop, gate duty, duty workshop, scrap delivery witnessing central stores gate duty, seal checking duty and raids/searching/special operations where RPF staff are deputed, or where passenger, businessmen or common man comes in contact with RPF staff. It is mandatory to enter the personal cash details of that staff in the register.

3. Apart from this, it is mandatory for personnel to record private cash declaration in the register and in the movement order for RPF personnel who will be deployed on train escort duties / patrolling duties.

4. A security personnel on duty can carry a limited amount of cash along with him or her. For RPF personnel posted on static duty, they can carry an amount up to Rs 750 and ones on mobile duty can carry a maximum amount of Rs 2,000 with them.

5. It will also be mandatory for RPF/RPSF staff carrying excessive cash more than the allowed limit will have to specify the purpose in the private cash declaration register. At the same time, it will have to be verified by the on-duty supervisor/officer. Departmental action will be taken against personnel for possessing undeclared cash.

6. At the same time, the Post Commander will work to ensure the formalities of declaration of private cash for the deployment of RPSF personnel, who will be posted in mass contact areas. The guidelines will also be implemented while deploying Home Guards and Auxiliary Force members (like Maharashtra Security Force) working under the supervision and control of RPF.

7. Regular surprise checks for surplus cash should be conducted by ASC rank officers or above during duty hours. At the same time, in the event of abnormal recovery, appropriate necessary action should be ensured.

8. The checking has to be reviewed every month by higher officials at the level of Principal Chief Security Commissioners (PCSCs).

9. Compliance with such directions should also include checking of IVG teams in all PCSC month-wise charters. Railway Board IVG teams will also conduct surprise checks.

