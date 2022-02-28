Railways Launches Ramjanam Bhoomi Darshan Package for Pilgrims. Details Inside

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will soon run a Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train for passengers wanting to visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, Puri, and Gangasagar. The train will depart from Agra Cantt station and will pass through many cities of North India and South India. IRCTC has launched the Ramjanam Bhoomi Darshan package for the same train. The booking of the special train has started.

IRCTC has been launching packages for different religious places after the Covid-19 situation came under control in India. This time, the package of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train has been launched for Ramjanam Bhoomi Darshan, Puri, Gangasagar Yatra. This train will take the pilgrims to religious places in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Baidyanath Dham, Gangasagar, Puri, Konark, Gaya and Kolkata.

According to IRCTC, the duration of the Ramjanam Bhoomi Darshan package is 9 nights and 10 days. The cost of one ticket under the same package is Rs 9450. The passengers will be travelling in sleeper coaches of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train.

Apart from boarding the train at Agra Cantt station, the option of boarding and deboarding the train will also be available in many other cities, including Gwalior, Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki and Ayodhya. People can choose to board and deboard the train at their convenience.

This package will include breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with train fare. Local transport and guide charges are also included in this package. This train will leave from Agra Cantt station on March 22 and the journey will end on March 31, 2022.

Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is available online on the IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

