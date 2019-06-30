Railways Make Changes in Timetable, Several Trains to Speed Up from July

Like every year, this year too, the Indian Railways have changed the timetable from this July. Names of many trains would also be changed.

The Indian Railways has introduced a new train from Ranchi to Howrah. The train will run every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The train will depart from Ranchi at 5.45 am and will depart from Howrah at 12.50.

The Railways have changed the timing of the following trains: Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express, Hyderabad-Raxaul Express, Malda Town-Surat Express, Ranchi-Kamakhya Express, Ranchi-Jainagar Express, Ranchi-Dumka Express, Patna-Hatiya Patliputra Express and Ranchi-New Jalpaiguri Express.

The Western Zone of the IIndian Railways have also made changes in the timings of 24 trains including, Azamgarh-LTT Express (11054), Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express (22148), Howrah-Mumbai Express (12870), Amravati-Mumbai Express (12112), Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express (12116), Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express (17412), Kolhapur-Mumbai Sahyadri Express (11024), Madgaon-Dadar Janshatabdi Express (12052), Solapur-Kolhapur Express (22133), Kolhapur-Solapur Express (22134), Bidar-Kolhapur Express (11415), Kolhapur-Bidar Express (11416), Puducherry-Dadar Express (11006), Tirunelveli-Dadar Express (11022) and Mysuru-Dadar Sharavati Express (11036).

Several trains have been speeded up too. Solapur-Kolhapur Express has been speeded up by 65 minutes and Kolhapur-Solapur Express has been speeded up by 120 minutes.