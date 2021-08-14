Indian Railways Makes Partial Change to Timings of Sabarmati-Jodhpur Special Train; Check Details Here

New Delhi: The Indian Western Railway has made a partial change to the operating timings of the special train number 04822, the Sabarmati-Jodhpur special, which runs between Sabarmati and Mahesana. Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Deputy General Manager (General)/Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, announced the partial change to the timing of the train operating from Sabarmati to Mahesana.

Moreover, the railways has also announced that special trains running in both directions between Jaipur and Sadulpur will halt at Rampur Beri station for 2 minutes. According to a statement by the railways spokesperson, train number 09705, the Jaipur-Sadulpur special, will arrive at Rampura Beri station at 18.24 hours and depart at 18.26 hours. Similarly, train number 09706, the Sadulpur-Jaipur special train, will arrive at Rampur Beri station at 06.34 hours and will depart at 06.36 hours.

Recently, for the convenience of railway passengers as well as to meet the travel demand, the Indian Railways resumed a special train between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The train will operate every day between Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and Rajasthan’s Bhilwara. The Western Railway zone (WRZ) also recently announced seven special trains to various destinations across India. In many states, the trains are being re-operated by the Indian Railways. The Ministry of Indian Railways has announced that trains commuting from short distances to long distances will operate according to the convenience of the passengers.

