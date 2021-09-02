Railways Makes Partial Changes to Arrival, Departure Timings of 28 Trains

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced partial changes in the arrival and departure timings of 28 trains. The trains, whose timings are being changed, are running in the North Central Railway region.

According to a senior official of the Indian Railways, the change in timings of the 28 trains operating in the North Central Region will be implemented from September 10.

According to the Indian Railways officer, the partial change in arrival and departure timings will be done at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Fatehpur and Etawa stations of North Central Railway.

The Indian Railways has requested its passengers to verify the changes in departure and arrival timings of the trains through the official website of the railways, SMS service and other facilities, including phone and on spot enquiry.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways told the media that most of the changes in arrival and departure timings are being done from the originating stations.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, of the 28 trains whose arrival and departure timings have been changed 19 trains start or end their journey at the Kanpur Central station.

He further added that from September 10, timings of arrival and departure of three trains originating from Prayagraj railway station, two trains each from Mirzapur railway station, Fatehpur railway station and Etawa railway station have been changed.

Another senior railway official said, “As Coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country, the Indian Railways is introducing more express and superfast passenger trains for the convenience of the people. With the introduction of new trains, including both short and long-distance trains, timings of operating special trains are being partially changed so that there is no route blockade and operations are smooth.”

