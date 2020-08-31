Railways May Not Provide Blankets, Pillows & Towels for AC Train Passengers Even After Covid-19 Subsides

In view of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the air conditioned coaches of Indian Railways may cease providing blankets, pillows, hand towels and sheets to travellers once it resumes full services after lockdown. According to officials, setting modern temperature control in the coaches can eliminate the need for blankets.

While an official statement has not yet been issued by the Railway Ministry, the issue was discussed in a top-level meeting between the Railway Board and its zonal offices this week, reported The Indian Express. The meeting took place over video-conference between top officials of the Railway Board and officials from the divisional and zonal departments.

The Railways spend about Rs 40-50 to wash each linen set and there are around 18 lakh linen sets in circulation at present. Blankets used in trains are washed once a month and each blanket remains in service for about 48 months. Apart from linen sheets, blankets have always been a regular cause of concern for passengers who file complaints on its usage.

The Railways is reportedly forming a committee to discuss the mechanised mega laundries set up to wash the linen used in trains under the Build-Operate-Own-Transfer model across the country.

Over the last few months, Railway divisions have approached private vendors and given them contracts for selling disposable blankets, pillows and sheets at stations at cheap rates. According to officials, this provides an opportunity to the Railways to earn extra revenue outside ticket fares.

Presently, the Railways has not been providing linens to passengers due to the Covid-19 situation. Travellers have been asked opt for packed and ready-to-eat food items as cooked food is not being served on trains. This practice may reportedly continue in practice even after normal train operations resume across the country.