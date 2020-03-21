Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Railways Advise Public to Avoid Non-essential Travel After Several Passengers Test Covid-19 Positive

Citing such instances, the ministry urged the public not to travel on both passenger and long distance trains unless absolutely necessary.

Diksha Modi | News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
Railways Advise Public to Avoid Non-essential Travel After Several Passengers Test Covid-19 Positive
(Photo: News18.com)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Saturday advised passengers to avoid non-essential travel after two passengers, marked with mandatory home quarantine seal, were found to be travelling on the Rajdhani Express between Bengaluru and New Delhi. They were immediately deboarded and the entire coach was sanitised and the air conditioning was also switched off.

Keeping in mind the safety of the citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry requested all passengers to postpone their journeys and scheduled it for the future.

On Friday, eight passengers who had travelled on Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express from New Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13 also tested positive for COVID-19.

In another such incident on the same day, four passengers travelling on Godan Express from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16 also tested positive for COVID-19. The passengers had come to India from Dubai last week.

Citing such instances, the ministry in a tweet posted from its official handle urged the public not to travel on both passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary.

"Public is requested not to travel on passenger and long distance trains unless absolutely necessary. Be safe and keep others safe," the tweet said.

The Railways has also relaxed the refund rules for PRS counter-generated tickets booked between March 21 and April 15. Passengers have been advised to avail the facility in order to avoid going to the railway station to prevent the coronavirus spread.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

