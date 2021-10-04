Railways Operates 1st AC Cargo Express Train to Carry Chocolates, Noodles

The Northern Railway has now started operating an AC cargo express train. The cargo express train, with 20 second and third AC coaches, will be operated from Sanhewal of Ferozepur Division to Yesvantpur of South Western Railway.

On October 01, it departed from Sanhewal of Ferozepur division at 1:45 AM for Yeshwantpur of South Western Railway. This was the time that an AC cargo express train ran on Indian tracks, officials said.

Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said, “For the first time, a train with ICF’s conventional air-conditioned passenger coaches has been converted into cargo. The arrangements have also been made for the loading of 121 tonnes of material. Items like chocolate, raw material, noodles, sauce and cloth etc. have been loaded in the train.”Officer Gangal has also praised the cooperation and lauded the efforts of all the officers and employees for the successful operation of Parcel Express train with ICF coaches (ICF/Conventional passenger coaches). Sources said that the railways is working constantly to increase its revenue. The board is focusing on loading and timely delivery of goods via trains. The efforts are helping improve the credibility, as well as the revenue, of the railways. RELATED NEWS Northern Railway Resumes Hop on, Hop off Service on Kalka-Shimla Section

Railways to Start 71 Unreserved Passenger Trains from Today, Here's the Full List According to the PRS Legislative Research, the estimated revenue of Railways for 2021-22 is Rs 2,17,460 crore, an annual increase of 12% over 2019-20.

