Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Railways Owes Over Rs 1,000 Crore in Diesel Bills, Piyush Goyal Tells Parliament

The Union minister said bills amounting to Rs 1,384 crore were being processed for payment currently.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Railways Owes Over Rs 1,000 Crore in Diesel Bills, Piyush Goyal Tells Parliament
Image for Representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The national transporter owes oil companies more than Rs 1,000 crore in diesel bills, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told the Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the payment of fuel bills was a continuous process, and the bills keep coming "periodically" and were also cleared in the same manner.

The Union minister said bills amounting to Rs 1,384 crore were being processed for payment currently.

It owes Indian Oil Rs 1,037 crore, Bharat Petroleum Rs 154 crore, Hindustan Petroleum Rs 61.53 crore, Reliance Industries Rs 115.60 crore and Nayara Energy Rs 15.96 crore.

Goyal said the national transporter did not owe anything for electric traction.

The minister said it was difficult to work out the impact of the increase in diesel prices on the railways as the cost of the fuel had risen and decreased multiple times.

He said the railways had earmarked Rs 22,179 crore for diesel traction in budget estimate 2019-2020.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram