Railways Partially Cancels Trains on Hisar-Bathinda Route. Check List

The Indian Railways is performing technical work on the route between Hisar and Bathinda railway lines under the North Western Railway division. Owing to this, the movement of trains on this route will be affected. Hence, railways have also announced the partial cancellation of 8 trains.

According to the spokesperson of the North Western Railway, all train operations on this route will remain affected until March 29. It is, therefore, important that passengers know the status of the trains before they prepare for their journey.

The following trains have been affected due to the technical work-:

1. Train No. 04572 Dhuri-Sirsa will terminate at Hisar station between March 22 to March 29. The train operations will remain suspended between Hisar and Sirsa.

2. Train No. 04573 Sirsa-Ludhiana will run between Hisar and Ludhiana from March 22 to March 29. The train will remain cancelled between Sirsa and Hisar.

3. Train number 04782 Rewari-Bhatinda will terminate at the Hisar station from March 22 to March 29. It will remain suspended between Hisar and Bhatinda.

Advertisement

4. Train No. 04781 Bhatinda-Rewari rail service will run only between Hisar and Rewari from March 22 to March 29. The train will be partially cancelled between Bathinda and Hisar.

5. Train number 14085 Tilakbridge-Sirsa will terminate at the Hisar station from March 22 to March 28. The train’s service will be partially cancelled between Hisar and Sirsa station.

6. Train No. 14086 Sirsa – Tilakbridge Rail service will run between Hisar to Tilakbridge from March 23 to March 29 and will be partially cancelled between Sirsa and Hisar station.

7. Train No. 14731 Delhi-Bhatinda will terminate at Hisar from March 26 to March 28 and will be partially cancelled between Hisar and Bhatinda.

8. Train No. 14732 Bhatinda-Delhi rail will operate between Hisar and Delhi from March 27 to March 29 and will remain partially cancelled between Bathinda and Hisar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.