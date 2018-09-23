English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railways Proposes 3-year Jail Term for Harassing Women on Board Trains
With a rise in crimes against women in trains, the Railway Protection Force has proposed a slew of provisions to be included in the Railway Act which would give them the right to apprehend such accused without the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP)
Photo for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Eve-teasing and harassing a woman on board a train could soon lead to a jail term of three years for the offender, according to a set of new provisions proposed by the RPF for inclusion in the Railway Act, a senior official of the force said.
If this proposal to amend the Act is approved, then the penalty for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Railway Act would be more than that prescribed under the Indian Penal Code which is a maximum of one year imprisonment.
With a rise in crimes against women in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has proposed a slew of provisions to be included in the Railway Act which would give them the right to apprehend such accused without the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP), the official told PTI.
"Each time a case would happen where a woman has been assaulted or we find men travelling in women's compartments, we have to seek the aid of the GRP because the Railway Act didn't have a provision to deal with such crimes.
"We have proposed the inclusion of these provisions so that we can act faster and don't need the help of GRP," said the official said.
In reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the ministry had informed that the number of crimes against women in trains rose by 35 per cent during 2014-2016.
During 2014-2016, 1,607 cases of crimes against women passengers in trains were registered. 448 such cases were registered in 2014, 553 in 2015, 606 in 2016.
The RPF has also proposed a hike in the fine for men travelling in compartments reserved for women - from the present Rs 500 to Rs 1000, another senior official said confirming the proposed amendments.
Presently, Section 162 deals with cases whereby male passengers can be fined for travelling in a compartment reserved for women.
The railway police has also suggested the inclusion of a provision penalising those committing e-ticketing frauds, sources said.
It has recommended a fine of more than Rs two lakh for the offence along with a jail term of three years, the source said.
Both the officials said that the amended Act will seek to empower the authorised personnel of the RPF and the commercial, vigilance departments to deal with cases.
However, these amendments will have to be approved by the government and will go before Parliament for inclusion in the Act.
If this proposal to amend the Act is approved, then the penalty for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Railway Act would be more than that prescribed under the Indian Penal Code which is a maximum of one year imprisonment.
With a rise in crimes against women in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has proposed a slew of provisions to be included in the Railway Act which would give them the right to apprehend such accused without the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP), the official told PTI.
"Each time a case would happen where a woman has been assaulted or we find men travelling in women's compartments, we have to seek the aid of the GRP because the Railway Act didn't have a provision to deal with such crimes.
"We have proposed the inclusion of these provisions so that we can act faster and don't need the help of GRP," said the official said.
In reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the ministry had informed that the number of crimes against women in trains rose by 35 per cent during 2014-2016.
During 2014-2016, 1,607 cases of crimes against women passengers in trains were registered. 448 such cases were registered in 2014, 553 in 2015, 606 in 2016.
The RPF has also proposed a hike in the fine for men travelling in compartments reserved for women - from the present Rs 500 to Rs 1000, another senior official said confirming the proposed amendments.
Presently, Section 162 deals with cases whereby male passengers can be fined for travelling in a compartment reserved for women.
The railway police has also suggested the inclusion of a provision penalising those committing e-ticketing frauds, sources said.
It has recommended a fine of more than Rs two lakh for the offence along with a jail term of three years, the source said.
Both the officials said that the amended Act will seek to empower the authorised personnel of the RPF and the commercial, vigilance departments to deal with cases.
However, these amendments will have to be approved by the government and will go before Parliament for inclusion in the Act.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
- Motorola Power One Android One Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 15,999
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
- Watch: Chinese Biker Tosses Trash Back into Car. Is This What Indians Should Be Doing?
- Donald Trump Wants to Rein in Google, Facebook And Twitter, But What Could This Mean?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...