Railways Recruitment 2018, 195 Trade Apprentice Jobs, Apply Before 19th March 2018

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 195 Trade Apprentice posts has been released by the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Punjab on its official website - rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates interested in pursuing Trade Apprenticeship at the technical training centre must apply online for the RCF Trade Apprenticeship on or before 19th March 2018, 5PM.Fitter - 55Welder (G&E) - 50Electrician - 28Machinist - 17Carpenter - 16AC & Ref. Mechanic - 10Painter (G) - 9Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 6Electronic Mechanic - 4Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2 – Click on Online Application for Act Apprentice-2018Step 3 – Click on New User Registration and register online, login to your profile and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/recLogin.jsp?lang=0&id=0,295 The applicant must be a Class 10th passed with minimum 50% marks from a recognized education board or equivalent.The applicant must also possess an ITI Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or its equivalent.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years. Age relaxation rules apply.Candidates must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a merit list prepared considering the applicants’ marks in Matriculation and ITI Trade.