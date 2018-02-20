English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railways Recruitment 2018, 195 Trade Apprentice Jobs, Apply Before 19th March 2018
Candidates interested in pursuing Trade Apprenticeship at the technical training centre must apply online for the RCF Trade Apprenticeship on or before 19th March 2018, 5PM.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 195 Trade Apprentice posts has been released by the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Punjab on its official website - rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates interested in pursuing Trade Apprenticeship at the technical training centre must apply online for the RCF Trade Apprenticeship on or before 19th March 2018, 5PM.
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 - Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala) - Vacancy Details
Fitter - 55
Welder (G&E) - 50
Electrician - 28
Machinist - 17
Carpenter - 16
AC & Ref. Mechanic - 10
Painter (G) - 9
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 6
Electronic Mechanic - 4
How to apply for Trade Apprenticeship at Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala)?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Online Application for Act Apprentice-2018
Step 3 – Click on New User Registration and register online, login to your profile and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/recLogin.jsp?lang=0&id=0,295
Academic Qualification:
The applicant must be a Class 10th passed with minimum 50% marks from a recognized education board or equivalent.
The applicant must also possess an ITI Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or its equivalent.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years. Age relaxation rules apply.
Candidates must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
http://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/works/uploads/images/rcffiles/act-app2018/appretice2018not.pdf
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a merit list prepared considering the applicants’ marks in Matriculation and ITI Trade.
Also Watch
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 - Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala) - Vacancy Details
Fitter - 55
Welder (G&E) - 50
Electrician - 28
Machinist - 17
Carpenter - 16
AC & Ref. Mechanic - 10
Painter (G) - 9
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 6
Electronic Mechanic - 4
How to apply for Trade Apprenticeship at Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala)?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Online Application for Act Apprentice-2018
Step 3 – Click on New User Registration and register online, login to your profile and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/recLogin.jsp?lang=0&id=0,295
Academic Qualification:
The applicant must be a Class 10th passed with minimum 50% marks from a recognized education board or equivalent.
The applicant must also possess an ITI Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or its equivalent.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years. Age relaxation rules apply.
Candidates must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
http://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/works/uploads/images/rcffiles/act-app2018/appretice2018not.pdf
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a merit list prepared considering the applicants’ marks in Matriculation and ITI Trade.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street