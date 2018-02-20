GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Railways Recruitment 2018, 195 Trade Apprentice Jobs, Apply Before 19th March 2018

Candidates interested in pursuing Trade Apprenticeship at the technical training centre must apply online for the RCF Trade Apprenticeship on or before 19th March 2018, 5PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 20, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 195 Trade Apprentice posts has been released by the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Punjab on its official website - rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates interested in pursuing Trade Apprenticeship at the technical training centre must apply online for the RCF Trade Apprenticeship on or before 19th March 2018, 5PM.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 - Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala) - Vacancy Details

Fitter - 55
Welder (G&E) - 50
Electrician - 28
Machinist - 17
Carpenter - 16
AC & Ref. Mechanic - 10
Painter (G) - 9
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 6
Electronic Mechanic - 4

How to apply for Trade Apprenticeship at Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala)?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on Online Application for Act Apprentice-2018

Step 3 – Click on New User Registration and register online, login to your profile and complete the application process

Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/recLogin.jsp?lang=0&id=0,295

Academic Qualification:
The applicant must be a Class 10th passed with minimum 50% marks from a recognized education board or equivalent.

The applicant must also possess an ITI Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or its equivalent.

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years. Age relaxation rules apply.

Candidates must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
http://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in/works/uploads/images/rcffiles/act-app2018/appretice2018not.pdf

Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a merit list prepared considering the applicants’ marks in Matriculation and ITI Trade.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
