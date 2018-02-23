In a welcome move by the Railways Ministry, the minimum qualification for Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 for Group D has been relaxed to Class 10th only by quashing the requirement of Industrial Training Institute or equivalent certificate. The inclusion of ITI or its equivalent certificate was introduced in June-July last year. However, after the government announced 62907 Group D vacancies earlier this month, a huge uproar was created from job seekers.Earlier the minimum requirement to apply for Group D vacancies was Class 10th only, and with ITI included in eligibility criteria, thousands of candidates could have been left out from applying for various posts. The Railways Recruitment for Level 1 and Level 2 is happening with a gap of 4 years, however, the rules that had been proposed during these years had been incorporated in the Recruitment drive; due to which thousands of candidates had been caught unaware and have raised concerns.https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/967009943919480833Indian Railways Minister Piyush Goyal stated that he has been receiving complaints from aspirants as well as coworkers that Railways did not adequately publicize the change in Group D eligibility criteria. The minister stated, “We realized that we have not given candidates enough time to know that the criteria have changed, so we relaxed the qualifications needed to Class 10. We have a robust training programme which we plan to strengthen further. So there should be no problems.”"Therefore, it has now been decided that for this exam, the criteria will be class 10 or ITI or equivalent, again," clarified Goyal.The deadline for Railways Recruitment 2018 for CEN 02/2018 notification will be extended by a minimum 15 days to accommodate for this change. This comes as a second revision in eligibility criteria, as earlier the Railways Ministry had extended the upper age limit by 2 years for all categories.General category candidates are required to pay an examination fee of ₹500, however, ₹400 will be refunded if they appear for the exam. Reserved category candidates need to pay ₹250 as examination fee, and it will be refunded in full if they appear for the test. Candidates must submit their bank details to avail the refund facility.The Railway Recruitment Group D Exam 2018 will be provided in 15 languages and candidates are allowed to sign their names in any language than just Hindi or English.Un-Reserved - 30 yearsOBC - 33 yearsSC/ ST - 35 yearsUn-Reserved - 30 yearsOBC - 36 yearsSC/ST: 38 yearsClass 10th or ITI or equivalent from a recognized Board or InstitutionCandidates interested in apply for CEN 02/2018 Group D Railways Recruitment 2018 can know more details here:https://www.news18.com/news/india/railways-group-d-recruitment-2018-begins-cen-022018-notification-live-check-here-for-62907-posts-1656581.html