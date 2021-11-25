Indian Railways Reduces Platform Ticket Prices by Rs 40 at These Mumbai Stations

The Central Railway has reduced the prices of platform tickets at major stations in Maharashtra. An order has been passed to reduce the prices of platform tickets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations. The decision was made after relaxations in restrictions imposed due to Covid-19. Earlier, the price was fixed at Rs 50. The price has been reduced to Rs 10 now.

The changes will be effective from November 25. The information has been shared in the official notification released by Central Railways.

Reverting platform ticket to Rs 10 at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations @drmmumbaicrThe details are 👇 pic.twitter.com/EDt5E7A9EF— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 24, 2021

The official notification of Central Railway states, “It has been decided to reduce the price of platform tickets in view of the relaxation of restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 Pandemic. The price of platform tickets at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations has been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 10.”

Central Railways has directed all the concerned booking staff and supervisors to follow the new rules of platform ticketing and act accordingly.

The Central Railway has also said that the suburban train passengers, who have received both doses of vaccine, can now book single journey and season tickets from their mobile phones through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app of the Railways. The app has been linked to the universal pass system of the state government.

Central Railway, General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said, “With the integration of the UTS app and the universal pass system, passengers will be able to book their tickets without any hassle. Passengers, who have received both the doses of the vaccine and have completed 14 days since the last dose was administered, will be required to obtain a state government universal pass which was issued after the verification of immunization status.”

The railway administration has also resumed the token system for passengers in West Bengal. The system was closed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The token system will resume on the north-south and east-west lines from November 25.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.