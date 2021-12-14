Railways Releases Timetable For Ajmer-Rameswaram Weekly Train. Full Details

The Indian Railways has released the timetable for Ajmer-Rameswaram Humsafar Express. The train will commence on December 18 and will halt at 26 stations during the journey. This train is said to be a direct bridge for passengers from South India to Ajmer Dargah ziyarat and those travelling to Rameshwaram Darshan from North India.

This train will run via Chittorgarh, Ratlam, Bhopal, Nagpur and Chennai Egmore. The North Western Railway is resuming its operations after the relief in the number of Covid infections. Around 85% of trains have already started and the remaining will start operating soon.

As per the North Western Railway, Train No. 20973, Ajmer-Rameswaram Weekly Humsafar Superfast Express will leave Ajmer at 20.10 hrs every Saturday from December 18 and will reach Rameswaram at 21.00 hrs on Monday.

Similarly, Train No. 20974, Rameswaram-Ajmer Weekly Humsafar Superfast Express will leave Rameswaram at 22.30 hrs every Tuesday from December 21 and reach Ajmer at 23.05 hrs on Thursday.

The train will stop at Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Fatehabad, Chandravatiganj, Laxmibai Nagar, Dewas Junction, Makasi Junction, Bhopal, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Barangal, Vijayawada Junction, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Chennai, Chengalpattu Junction, Villupuram Junction, Aluva, Thrissurapally Junction and Manmadhuri Junction stations during the journey.

