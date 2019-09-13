Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Railways Removes Flexi-fare Scheme from Humsafar Trains, Introduces Sleeper Class Coaches

The relief will be applicable to 35 pairs of Humsafar trains, which currently have only AC 3-tier classes.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
Railways Removes Flexi-fare Scheme from Humsafar Trains, Introduces Sleeper Class Coaches
Representative image.
New Delhi: In a big relief to passengers, railways has removed the flexi-fare scheme from its premium Humsafar trains and has also decided to introduce sleeper class coaches, a senior official said Friday.

The relief will be applicable to 35 pairs of Humsafar trains, which currently have only AC 3-tier classes, the official said.

The tatkal ticket fares of the Humsafar trains have also been decreased. They will now cost 1.3 times of the base fare, instead of 1.5 times, the official said.

