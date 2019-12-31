English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Railways Renames RPF as Indian Railway Protection Force Service
The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service.
The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.
"Consequent upon grant of organized group A status ( OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," the order stated.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update: Season 11 Royal Pass Rewards Leaked
- Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy