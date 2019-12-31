Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Railways Renames RPF as Indian Railway Protection Force Service

The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Railways Renames RPF as Indian Railway Protection Force Service
Image for representation only.

New Delhi: The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service.

The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

"Consequent upon grant of organized group A status ( OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," the order stated.

