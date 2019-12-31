Railways Renames RPF as Indian Railway Protection Force Service

New Delhi: The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service.

The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

"Consequent upon grant of organized group A status ( OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," the order stated.

