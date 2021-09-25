Indian Railways Reschedules Departure And Arrival Timings of These 28 Special Trains; Check Full List

The Indian Railways plans to change the arrival and departure timings of more than two dozen trains operating in the Northern Railway region from October 1. A senior Northern Railway official said, “The details of the new arrival and departure timings of the trains have been updated on the website.” Pankaj Kumar Singh, spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Singh, “Travellers should confirm the timings of the trains before leaving their houses. We have rescheduled the arrival and departure timings of 28 trains.”

Rescheduled Arrival and Departure timings

05013 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 05:05 am instead of 04:55 am.

03019 Howrah-Kathgodam special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 09:00 am instead of 09:25 am.

02040 New Delhi–Kathgodam special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 11:40 am instead of 11:55 am.

04690 Jammu Tawi-Kathgodam special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 01:35 pm instead of 01:45 pm.

04667 Kanpur Central- Kathgodam special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 02:40 pm from the current time at 02:55 pm.

02091 Dehradun-Kathgodam special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 11:35 pm instead of its present time of 11:45 pm.

04126 Dehradun-Kathgodam special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 07.20 am instead of present time at 07:15 am.

04616 Amritsar-Lalkuan special train will arrive at Lalkuan station at 09:05 pm from the present time 08:30 pm.

05060 Anand Vihar Terminus- Lalkuan special train will arrive at Lalkuan station at 09:05 pm instead of the present time 08:30 pm.

02353 Howrah-Lalkuan special train will arrive at Lalkuan station at 07:00 am instead of present time at 06:55 am.

05044 Kathgodam-Lucknow Jn. special train will depart from Kathgodam at 11:45 am.

05036 Kathgodam-Delhi special train will depart from Kathgodam at 08:45 am. The departure time from Haldwani will be 09.07 am and Lalkuan at 09:45 am

02039 Kathgodam–New Delhi special train will depart from Kathgodam at 03:30 pm. Departure time from Lalkuan will be at 04:04 pm.

05314 Ramnagar–Jaisalmer special train will depart from Ramnagar at 10:20 pm. The departure time of Kashipur will be at 10:55 pm.

05356 Ramnagar-Delhi special train will depart from Ramnagar at 10:10 am. Departure time from Kashipur will be at 10:35 am.

05059 Lalkuan-Anand Vihar Terminus special train will depart from Lalkuan at 04:25 am.

05028 Gorakhpur-Hatia special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 07:20 am instead of 07:25 am.

05048 GKP–Kolkata special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 11:30 am instead of 11:25 am.

02108 Lucknow Jn-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special Train will depart from Lucknow Jn at 10:40 pm.

05307 Lucknow Jn-Raipur special train will depart from Lucknow Jn at 10:40 pm.

09269 Porbandar–Muzaffarpur special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 11:10 am.

04060 Anand Vihar Terminus-Muzaffarpur special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 11:10 am.

09076 Ramnagar-Bandra Terminus special train will depart from Ramnagar at 04:35 pm.

05022 Gorakhpur–Shalimar special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 01:50 pm.

05331 Kathgodam-Moradabad special train will depart from Kathgodam at 07:25 am.

05333 Ramnagar-Moradabad special train will depart from Ramnagar at 07:20 am.

05034 Barhni-Gorakhpur special train will leave Barhni at 03:00 pm instead.

04689 Kathgodam–Jammu special train will depart from Kathgodam at 06:20 pm. Departure time from Haldwani will be at 06:35 pm. Departure time from Lalkuan will be at 07:15 pm and Rudrapur City departure time is 07:45 pm.

