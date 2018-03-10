Railways Rescues Girl Who Ran Away Failing Maths Test, Minister Gifts Her Modi’s Exam Warriors Book

Met Anaïs Josemon from New Delhi who ran away from her home due to exam pressure and now rescued promptly by Railways and reunited with her family. Also gave her a copy of the book @ExamWarriors penned by PM @NarendraModi and told her 'be an Exam Warrior, not Worrier'. pic.twitter.com/txgfXdpTyf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 10, 2018

Anais Josemon (14), a Class 9 student of a convent school here, on Saturday virtually became the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book Exam Warriors -- a book on how to deal with exams -- as she was rescued by the railways after she ran away from home for failing a mathematics test.Depressed for not being able to secure the passmark in maths, Josemon left home on March 8 and boarded the Tamil Nadu Express from the Nizamuddin station here with a plan to go to Chennai and enrol for Bible classes, her mother Ivon Peters told PTI.She was rescued from the Bhopal railway station yesterday. on Saturday, the 14-year-old girl went to meet Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who gifted her the book penned by the prime minister.Peters (45), who works as a nanny, said her daughter was not good in maths and that she had performed well below par even in her last exam.She also claimed that the school did not respond to her queries to discuss the matter.The schools just do not bother. They just refused to speak to us. I wish I had told the minister about this. This is a huge problem, which affects the students, Peters said.She added that her daughter, who was rescued yesterday, returned home after being away for over 36 hours.The 14-year-old girl would have remained as one of the many children rescued by the railways, if not for Goyal's tweet about her."Met Anais Josemon from New Delhi who ran away from her home due to exam pressure and now rescued promptly by Railways and reunited with her family. Also gave her a copy of the book @ExamWarriors penned by PM @NarendraModi and told her 'be an Exam Warrior, not Worrier' (sic)," the railway minister tweeted.The railway ministry has brought all the major stations under the ambit of "Operation Muskaan", a campaign aimed at rescuing missing children.According to data provided by the ministry, from 2014 to 2016, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had rescued 20,931 children, including 1,317 (944 boys, 373 girls) trafficked children, who were found from across the railway network.