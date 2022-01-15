Railways Restarts Panchveli Express in Bhopal Division, Train to Halt at 5 Stations

The Indian Railways is resuming services of the Panchveli Express train between Indore and Bhandarkund for the convenience of passengers. This train will halt at five stations in the Bhopal division starting on Saturday.

Train No. 19343/19344 Indore-Bhandarkund-Indore Panchveli Express will stop at Bhopal, Rani Kamlapati, Mandideep, Hoshangabad, and Itarsi stations on its way to its final destination.

Panchveli Fast Passenger Train No. 59385/59386 has been renamed Panchveli Express Train No. 19343/19344 by the railways.

According to railway officials, train number 19343 Indore-Bhandarkund Express will leave Indore railway station at 13:05 every Saturday until further orders and arrive at 18:05 hrs at Bhopal railway station.

This train will then depart at 18:15 and arrive at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station at 18:28. At 18:30 hrs, this train will depart Rani Kamalapati station and arrive at Mandideep at 18:54 hrs.

It will then depart Mandideep at 18:56 and arrive at Hoshangabad at 19:58. The train will leave at 20:20 and arrive at Itarsi at 21:05.

This train will depart at 21:15 and arrive at Bhandarkund station at 4:50 am the following day.

According to the information, from the 16th of January until further notice, train number 19344 Chhindwara – Indore Panchveli Express will depart from Chhindwara Railway Station at 22:30 daily and arrive at Itarsi at 5:10 am the next day.

This train will leave at 5:20 am and arrive in Hoshangabad at 5:54 am. The train will then depart at 5:56 am and arrive at Mandideep at 7:18 am At 7:20 am, this train will leave from Mandideep.

At 7:38 am, it will arrive at Rani Kamalapati. It will depart at 7.40 am and arrive in Bhopal at 8:05 am. After that, it will leave Bhopal at 8:15 am and arrive at 12:45 pm at Indore Railway Station.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.