Railways Resumes 6 Trains in Chhattisgarh As CM Bhupesh Baghel Speaks To Centre

The Indian Railways resumed the services of six passenger trains in Chhattisgarh after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

Services of a total of 23 trains were stopped due to the maintenance work on track. Now, six of these trains will operate again. These include major passenger trains, including 12807/12808 Samta Express, 18237/18238 Chhattisgarh Express, and 12771/12772 Secunderabad-Raipur-Secunderabad Express, passing through Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, the South East Central Railway, Bilaspur issued an order on April 23, stating that services of 23 express and local trains would be halted for a month from April 24.

Following this, CM Bhupesh Bhagel urged the Railway Minister to resume the train services while highlighting the inconvenience caused to passengers. According to a statement by the Chief Minister Office, CM Baghel had a telephonic conversation with Vaishnaw and apprised him of the difficulties faced by the passengers due to the cancellation of the 23 passenger trains.

Reportedly, after the discussion, the Railway Minister assured CM Baghel that the matter would be resolved soon and a suitable decision would be taken. The Chhattisgarh government had even written to the Railway Board asking it to resume the services of local trains passing through Chhattisgarh.

The state government also said that no alternatives were provided to the passengers before the disruption in train services.

Earlier this month, the operation of 10 special passenger trains was suspended by the Railways. Following this, CM Bhagel expressed his displeasure over the move and said that it would affect the commuters of Chhattisgarh.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Subrat Sahoo also wrote to the chief executive officer and chairman of the Railway Board raising the issue on April 5.

However, despite the request, the board further cancelled more passenger trains from April 24 for a month.

