Railways Resumes Services of 100 Trains That Were Halted Due to Fog

The Indian Railways has resumed all the trains, which were cancelled owing to fog, from Tuesday, March 1. The announcement comes as a big relief to railway passengers in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Previously, the railways had halted the operation of more than 100 trains due to dense fog in several regions of northern India. Furthermore, the railways will also run 250 special trains ahead of Holi to address the increased influx of passengers.

According to the ministry of railways, the announcement is aimed to offer a convenient travel experience to passengers going home during Holi and for the summer holidays. The list of the 250 additional trains will be announced soon, and according to sources, these trains will operate between March 7 and March 20.

However, passengers availing of the services of these special trains will have to shell out 30 percent more as compared to regular fares of express and mail trains.

The railway ministry has also decided to resume the operations of trains with non-reserved coaches soon. The decision will come as a big relief to passengers belonging to the marginal sections of society who can’t afford a reserved ticket. Unreserved coaches were discontinued by railways after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Post the implementation of the announcement, passengers travelling in second-class coaches will be able to purchase a ticket directly from station counters similar to the pre-Covid-19 period.

