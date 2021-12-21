Railways Resumes Unreserved Travel Facility in 13 Rajasthan Trains. Check List

The Indian Railways has resumed the general ticket facility for 13 trains originating from various cities of Rajasthan. The step essentially means that there is no compulsion of reservation tickets in these 13 long-distance trains. The passengers will now be able to travel on these trains on general tickets at low fares.

The general ticket facility has been resumed given the large number of daily passengers, who until now were paying huge fares.

Here’s a list of trains the passengers can travel on with general tickets.

Train No. 12548 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai. Coach numbers DL-1, DL-2, D-3 and D-4 will remain unreserved.

Train No. 12464 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. D-3 & D-4.

Train No. 14811 Sikar-Delhi. Coach No. D-3 & D-4.

Train No. 14819 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Sabarmati. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

Train No. 20474 Udaipur City-Delhi. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-1 & D-4.

Train No. 22464 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. D-3 & D-4.

Train No. 22481 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

Train No. 22471 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

Train No. 22422 Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

Train No. 14803 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Sabarmati. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-3 & D-4.

Train No. 22987 Ajmer-Agra Fort. Coach No. D-1, D-10 and DL-1.

Train No. 12196 Ajmer-Agra Fort. Coach No. DL-1, DL-2, D-13 and D-14.

Train No. 14813 Jodhpur-Bhopal. Coach numbers D-1, D-2, D-3 and D-6 will remain unreserved.

North Western Railway (NWR) has resumed the facility of unreserved tickets for these trains. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the railways had mandated reservation travel in maximum trains.

CPRO of North Western Railway, Shashi Kiran said, “Including these 13 trains, the facility has been started in a total of 164 trains. The unreserved travel facility in long-distance trains has been resumed. The facility will be starting from December 21.”

General ticket facility has been resumed in about 164 trains so far, in all the four divisions of NWR. This facility is gradually being started in different trains in 16 railway zones across the country.

