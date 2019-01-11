GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Railways RPF SI Admit Card 2018 Released, Check Here for Direct Link and Other Details

Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Railways RPF SI Admit Card 2018 Released, Check Here for Direct Link and Other Details
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
RPF admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in.

Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.

Earlier, RRB had declared the admit card or call letter for the phase III of its recruitment cycle. The earlier released admit cards were for the vacancies at the level of group C and group D.

Direct link to download admit card: https://si.rpfonlinereg.org/print.html

RPF admit card 2019: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: On the home page, an option called ‘Call letter’ will be available. Click on that.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on your selected group: A, B or F

Step 4: Log-in using details like the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Call letter/admit card will appear. Download it and also remember to take a print out of the same for future references.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram