Railways RPF SI Admit Card 2018 Released, Check Here for Direct Link and Other Details

RPF admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in.Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.Earlier, RRB had declared the admit card or call letter for the phase III of its recruitment cycle. The earlier released admit cards were for the vacancies at the level of group C and group D.Direct link to download admit card: https://si.rpfonlinereg.org/print.html Step 1: Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.inStep 2: On the home page, an option called ‘Call letter’ will be available. Click on that.Step 3: A new page will open, click on your selected group: A, B or FStep 4: Log-in using details like the registration number and date of birthStep 5: Call letter/admit card will appear. Download it and also remember to take a print out of the same for future references.