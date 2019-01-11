English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railways RPF SI Admit Card 2018 Released, Check Here for Direct Link and Other Details
Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
RPF admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in.
Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.
Earlier, RRB had declared the admit card or call letter for the phase III of its recruitment cycle. The earlier released admit cards were for the vacancies at the level of group C and group D.
Direct link to download admit card: https://si.rpfonlinereg.org/print.html
RPF admit card 2019: Steps to Download the Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in
Step 2: On the home page, an option called ‘Call letter’ will be available. Click on that.
Step 3: A new page will open, click on your selected group: A, B or F
Step 4: Log-in using details like the registration number and date of birth
Step 5: Call letter/admit card will appear. Download it and also remember to take a print out of the same for future references.
Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.
Earlier, RRB had declared the admit card or call letter for the phase III of its recruitment cycle. The earlier released admit cards were for the vacancies at the level of group C and group D.
Direct link to download admit card: https://si.rpfonlinereg.org/print.html
RPF admit card 2019: Steps to Download the Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official website – constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in
Step 2: On the home page, an option called ‘Call letter’ will be available. Click on that.
Step 3: A new page will open, click on your selected group: A, B or F
Step 4: Log-in using details like the registration number and date of birth
Step 5: Call letter/admit card will appear. Download it and also remember to take a print out of the same for future references.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results