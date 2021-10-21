Railways Runs 4-km-long Goods Train With 4 Engines to Supply Coal to Power Plants

The Indian Railways, for the first time, has run a four-km-long train with four engines to supply coal to power plants. The urgency to maintain supply via special trains comes in the middle of coal scarcity reported from across the country.

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar tweeted and wrote, “4 km long Rack train with 4 engines being run on war footing basis to supply coal to power plants. This is #Modigovt & @narendramodi Ji’s #NewIndia!”

On Wednesday, the Indian Railways ran four goods trains with four engines attached. All the rakes in the train were loaded with coal. The train is being run to deal with the shortage of coal in thermal power plants. The shortage interrupted the power supply.

Coal India in its official statement stated that “There was a shortage of coal in August-September due to increased demand for electricity supply. This is nothing new. Every year, thermal power plants are asked to stockpile coal during these months. The rains this year went for a longer time and the summers also proved to be record-breaking this year.”

According to experts, this was the first time railways operated four goods trains attached.

